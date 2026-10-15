Polish footballer Oskar Pietuszewski set a record on his Champions League debut. In the Real Betis vs. Porto match at La Cartuja Stadium, he became the youngest Polish debutant in the tournament’s history. At the time of his first match in the competition, he was 18 years, four months and 24 days old.

Came on in the 59th minute

Pietuszewski entered the pitch in the second half, in the 59th minute. According to Interia Sport, it was also his longest playing time in a single match following a recent muscle injury.

Another Polish Porto footballer, Jakub Kiwior, played the entire match. Jan Bednarek did not play due to suspension.

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Betis win after a comeback

The match ended in a 3:2 victory for Real Betis. The hosts opened the scoring, but Porto later took a 2:1 lead. Betis came back and secured the win. Overall, the ball ended up in the net six times, but one goal was disallowed due to a Porto player’s handball before the goal was scored.

Porto will play their next Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven on October 20.

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