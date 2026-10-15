Ukrainian goalkeeper explains why he didn't sign with West Ham

Ukrainian goalkeeper Mykola Litovka explained why his potential transfer to the English club West Ham fell through in the late 2000s.

From 2005 to 2012, the soccer player competed in the Vietnamese league, obtained Vietnamese citizenship, and in 2009 played two matches for the country’s national team.

According to Litovka, he and other naturalized players successfully played friendly matches against the Kuwait national team and Greece’s Olympiacos. In both matches, the Vietnamese team won 1–0.

However, Vietnam later decided to stop selecting players born in other countries for the national team. As the goalkeeper noted, this was a political decision.

After playing for the national team, Litovka had the opportunity to go on a tryout with West Ham. His agent had already arranged the trip, but he was unable to take advantage of this opportunity due to English Premier League regulations regarding foreign players’ appearances for their national teams.

Source: Glavkom

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