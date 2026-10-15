Photo: Messi ordered a luxurious 28-meter yacht for €10 million

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi has commissioned the construction of a new luxury catamaran yacht, the Ultima 88, which is approximately 28 meters long. The vessel, valued at approximately 10 million euros, is currently under construction at Sunreef Yachts’ shipyard in the United Arab Emirates.

The yacht will feature five cabins (including a spacious master cabin), panoramic lounge areas, an Ocean Lounge swimming pool, and a dedicated garage for a jet ski. According to the soccer player, the purchase reflects his love for seaside vacations with his family.

In addition to personal use, the vessel will become part of the IM Ocean project, which Messi is implementing in partnership with the Spanish company Med Cat Yachts. The initiative involves renting out yachts and catamarans in the Balearic Islands—near Mallorca, Ibiza, and Formentera.

This was reported by Sunreef Yachts.

As a reminder, Mbappé broke Messi’s Champions League record and became the youngest player to score a milestone goal.

According to The National, in Kocaeli, Turkey, the French national team defeated Turkey 1-0 in the opening match of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. For Zinedine Zidane, this was his first match as head coach of the French national team.

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