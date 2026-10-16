Broncos beat Seahawks 17-14 in overtime — The Guardian

The Denver Broncos defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, 17-14 in overtime. Wil Lutz made the decisive 53-yard field goal after Denver defender Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted a pass from Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold at Seattle's 43-yard line, The Guardian reports.

Overtime interception

The Broncos finished the opening six-week stretch of the season with a 4-2 record despite injuries in the squad and inconsistent offensive play. For the Seahawks, it was their second loss in five days: the team stands at 3-3 and has already matched its total number of losses from the entire previous season, when it won its second Super Bowl title.

J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey scored rushing touchdowns for Denver in the second quarter. In the second half, the Broncos ended all six offensive possessions with punts, except for one play to run out the clock, and gained only 168 yards on offense in the game.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix completed 17 of 27 passes for 107 yards. Dobbins rushed for 41 yards on 17 attempts, while Harvey made three receptions for 31 yards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seattle tied the game late

Sam Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba made 12 receptions for 134 yards, while Emanuel Wilson rushed for 52 yards on 14 attempts.

With 1 minute 25 seconds remaining in regulation, Kris Abrams-Draine intercepted a Darnold pass at Denver's 31-yard line. However, the Broncos offense did not gain a first down and used only 28 seconds.

After a 31-yard punt return by Rashid Shaheed, the Seahawks got the ball at their own 46-yard line. Darnold moved the team into field-goal range, and Jason Myers made a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left to tie the game. Earlier in the fourth quarter, George Holani ran the ball into the end zone from one yard out, and a two-point conversion after Darnold's pass to Shaheed cut Seattle's deficit to 11-14.

Read us on