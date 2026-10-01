Australia’s women’s rugby league team defeated Samoa 40-0 in the opening match of the World Cup at Commbank Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The Australians, known as the Jillaroos, began their title defence with seven tries, although they scored only two after the break.

Kellegher’s debut

One of the key players in the match was Jocelyn Kelleher, who made her national team debut at five-eighth. Coach Jess Skinner did not include Ali Brigginshaw in the squad, while Jesse Southwell was left out of the match-day lineup.

Kelleher converted six of seven attempts and was involved in two of the team’s tries, earning the player of the match award. According to The Guardian, she described her debut as amazing and said the team had been working well together in training camp.

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Australia’s seven tries

Samoa started the game actively and had several attacking phases close to their opponents’ try line, but failed to take their chances. The team declined to kick at goal after two penalties, and later fullback Destiny Mino-Sinapati lost possession. Shortly afterwards, Jaime Chapman opened the scoring after a pass from Tamika Upton.

Julia Robinson, Shaili Bent, Keeley Nici and Olivia Kernick also scored tries in the first half. At the start of the second half, Kernick set up Kaylee Joseph for a try with a short pass, while Jess Sergis scored late in the match.

Australia captain Isabelle Kelly admitted after the game that the team could still improve its performance, which was at times scrappy. At the same time, she noted that this was the start of the tournament for a new lineup. Australia will play England in Perth next week in their next group-stage match.

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