French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez did not support the call to postpone the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, which is due to take place in Paris. The head of the French police union had requested that the game be rescheduled amid unrest that has occurred in the country in recent days, Interia Sport reports.

Decision on the match

Nunez said that the possibility of postponing sporting events had been discussed, but the PSG vs. Barcelona match, as well as other European competition games, is not being called into question. The third-round match of the Champions League league phase will kick off at 21:00 at the Parc des Princes stadium.

About 45,000 spectators are expected to attend the match, including an estimated 2,200 Barcelona supporters. Numerous mobile police units are planned to be deployed to maintain order at the arena.

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Unrest in France

According to the publication, protests in France began in September and were initially peaceful. Their participants raised issues of insufficient funding for schools, a shortage of teachers, and access to education. Later, demands concerning wages, fuel prices, and the quality of public services were added.

The unrest peaked on Saturday, when about 110 demonstrations took place across the country. Police estimated the number of participants at 550,000, while organizers put it at up to 800,000. Unrest was recorded, in particular, in Marseille, Bordeaux, Lille, Nantes, and Paris. In the capital, car arsons, damage to and looting of stores were reported, while law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons.

The areas around Place de la République in central Paris, located about 10 kilometers from the PSG stadium, were affected the most. On the night from Monday to Tuesday, a curfew from 23:00 to 6:00 was in force at Place de la République and in the Les Halles district.

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