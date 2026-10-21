In Lublin, Poland, Bogdanka LUK Lublin defeated Energa Trefl Gdańsk 3:0. For Wilfredo Leon, it was his first match after the European Championship final: he scored 17 points and received the award for the best player of the match. Interia Sport reports.

Comeback in the first set

In the opening set, the visitors put up serious resistance against the favorites. After an error by Kewin Sasak, the Gdańsk team took a 15:14 lead and later extended it to 19:15. However, the hosts came back thanks to three successful blocks and Leon's actions in counterattacks. The first set ended 25:22.

In the second set, Lublin took a 6:3 lead, but Trefl equalized at 14:14 after a counterattack by Aliaksei Nasevich. The hosts pulled ahead again and did not allow their opponents to catch up. Leon scored seven points in this set, while Kewin Sasak finished it off at 25:22.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leon’s decisive ace

At the start of the third set, the Lublin team built a 9:3 advantage, including after an ace by Aleks Grozdanov. Later, the lead reached nine points, but the Gdańsk team cut it to one, 17:18, after an attack by Piotr Orczyk. At a crucial moment, Leon served an ace, after which the hosts closed out the set 25:21.

On Sunday, Bogdanka LUK Lublin will play Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie for the Polish Super Cup. The match against the Gdańsk club was Leon's only test before this game.

Read us on