Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková defeated Poland’s Magda Linette 6:4, 6:1 in a match for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka, Japan. After the match, Siniaková called her opponent a very good tennis player, noting her fighting qualities and unwillingness to give up, Interia Sport reports.

Second victory in three weeks

For Siniaková, this was her second victory over Linette in three weeks. On October 1, the Czech player also defeated the Polish tennis player in Beijing. The match in Osaka was the seventh head-to-head meeting of the athletes in their careers.

Siniaková noted that the match was more difficult than the score may suggest. According to her, playing in windy conditions was not easy. She also said that the conditions in Osaka differed from those in Beijing and that the game was faster.

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Siniaková’s next opponent

The Czech player said she tried to focus on her own game and play aggressively. She thanked the Japanese fans and noted that she was happy to compete in Japan again.

The 30-year-old Siniaková is the world No. 1 in doubles and has 12 Grand Slam doubles titles. Her next opponent in Osaka will be American Mary Stoiana.

The 34-year-old Linette began the tournament in Osaka with a victory over qualifier Claire Liu. Before that, she lost to Daria Astakhova in the first round in Seoul, was defeated by Siniaková in her opening match in Beijing, and failed to qualify for the tournament in Wuhan.

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