English golfer Ian Poulter said that he will not continue participating in LIV Golf and will not join the proposed new version of the series, which he called LIV 2.0. Sky Sports News reports.

Decision after four seasons

Poulter had played in LIV Golf since the first tournament of the series, held in London in 2022. Over the past four seasons, he had also been co-captain of Majesticks GC.

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In a social media statement, the golfer said that he had decided not to move forward with LIV 2.0. According to him, the decision was not easy, and he discussed it for a long time with his family and team.

More time for family and golf

Poulter explained his choice by his desire to spend more time at home with his family, travel abroad less, focus on golf for older players, and pursue other interests. He said that he considers this step the right one at this stage of his life and career.

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