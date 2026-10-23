A stage of the international Global Champions Tour show jumping competition has launched for the first time near the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Fifty riders are taking part in the competition, while the total prize fund for the Cairo stage amounts to €1.75 million, The National reports.

Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano on Chabrello PS became the first rider to clear an obstacle in the arena on Thursday. The opening of the competition on Thursday drew a full house. The Cairo stage is the penultimate event of the season before the tour final, which is due to take place next week in Rabat.

Return to his homeland

Egyptian rider Sameh El Dahan, who is representing Egypt again this year after five years competing for Great Britain, completed the first round of the team competition without faults. The athlete is 41 years old and, according to him, had not competed in his homeland for approximately 16–17 years.

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El Dahan noted that hosting five-star competition of this level in Egypt is in itself a significant event, while the location near the pyramids makes the start exceptional for participants. Saudi rider Abdulrahman Al Rajhi, who recently won team gold and individual silver at the Asian Games in Japan, also described competing at this historic venue as a special experience.

Before the final in Rabat

The Global Champions Tour was founded in 2006 by Dutch Olympic champion Jan Tops. At that time, the series consisted of six competitions, while the 2026 season covers 17 locations in 15 countries. Tops called the tour's debut in Cairo an important milestone in the year of the project's 20th anniversary.

On Friday, the tournament is scheduled to host CSI5 classes at heights of 1.45 and 1.55 metres. On Saturday, the competition will conclude with the Cairo Grand Prix, with a prize fund of €1 million.

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