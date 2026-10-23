Pro-Russian Mamiaashvili and Ruziev Lost Their Membership in the Bureau of the United World of Wrestling

Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of the Russian Wrestling Federation, and pro-Russian official Akhroljan Ruziev have lost their membership in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Bureau. This was announced by Matviy Bidny, Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

“Two pro-Russian officials have lost their membership in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Bureau. They are Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of the Russian Wrestling Federation, and pro-Russian official Akhroljan Ruziev. For Mamiaashvili, this is yet another significant loss of influence. Back in July, at Ukraine’s initiative, the EU imposed personal sanctions against him, along with Degtyarev and Dvorkovich. In August, he stepped down from his position as vice president of the UWW at the request of the majority of the Bureau members. The federation officially attributed this decision to the consequences of the EU sanctions. “Now Mamiaashvili has not been re-elected to the Bureau either,” Bidnyi wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ukrainian minister, this is an example of how the Ministry of Sports’ ongoing work with diplomats and its advocacy efforts against Russia are paying off.

“International sanctions are already having concrete consequences for Russian officials in global sports. For years, Russia has been placing its people in positions within international federations. And now these positions are weakening. We will continue to gather evidence and work with our partners to strengthen sanctions so that the aggressor has no place in world sports,” he added.

Earlier, nine EU countries supported sanctions against sports federations bearing the Russian Federation’s symbols.

The International Volleyball Federation has included the Russian national team among the participants in the 2027 World Championship — Interia Sport.

The Ukrainian Chess Federation accused Podolyak and Turlov of illegal actions.

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