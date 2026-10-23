Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana was not injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident in the Yomra district of the Turkish city of Trabzon. The footballer's family was in the car with him, and all of them were unharmed.

Accident after Conference League match

The 30-year-old Cameroonian footballer was returning home after a UEFA Conference League match in which Trabzonspor defeated Scotland's Hearts 2–0. Channel NewsAsia reported the incident, citing local outlet 61Saat.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Car was hit from behind

According to the local media outlet, another car rear-ended Onana's vehicle, after which it was pushed into the vehicle in front. Club representatives arrived at the accident scene to check on the goalkeeper's condition.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan, media reports said, confirmed that Onana was feeling well after the accident. The goalkeeper has been playing for the Turkish club on loan from Manchester United since 2025.

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