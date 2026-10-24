Turkey’s Fenerbahçe defeated Olympiacos 64:61 in Greece in the seventh round of the basketball EuroLeague, overturning a 16-point deficit. Wade Baldwin made the decisive two-point shot with 38 seconds remaining, Anadolu Agency reports.

Deficit after the first half

Fenerbahçe started the game with a 5:1 lead, but Olympiacos responded with a 17:0 run and finished the first quarter ahead 20:8. In the second 10-minute period, the hosts extended their lead to 30:14, but the Turkish team reduced it to 10 points by halftime — 24:34.

At the start of the third quarter, the visitors went on a 10:2 run and closed in on their opponents — 34:36. Olympiacos scored eight consecutive points, but Fenerbahçe answered with an 8:0 run. Before the final quarter, the Greek club led 49:45.

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Decisive seconds of the game

In the fourth quarter, Olympiacos held a 59:51 advantage, but Fenerbahçe cut the gap to one point — 60:61 — with 1 minute and 11 seconds remaining. Baldwin put the visitors ahead 62:61, and the team later made it 64:61 with free throws. Sasha Vezenkov missed a three-point shot in the final seconds that could have tied the score.

Shavon Shields was Fenerbahçe’s top scorer with 17 points and seven rebounds. Baldwin scored 14 points and made five assists, while Shane Larkin recorded 13 points and five assists. For Olympiacos, Vezenkov posted a double-double — 17 points and 10 rebounds. After the victory, Fenerbahçe have a 6:1 record and share first place with Panathinaikos, while Olympiacos have a 5:2 record.

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