Saudi driver Mohammed Al-Arabi won the professional category of the second round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Drift Championship, held in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia. Omani driver Ahmed Al-Amri took second place, while Yousef Bakhuwairth finished third. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the result of the second round changed the standings after the first round, which was won by Al-Amri ahead of Al-Arabi.

Results in other categories

In the semi-professional category, Fahad bin Rubai finished first, Sultan Al-Aqili was second, and Saud Al-Abbasi came third. In the amateur category, Kaswara Hammam claimed victory. He was followed by Amir Al-Aqili and Osama Al-Asiri.

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The final will be held in Jeddah

A total of 47 drivers took part in the Al-Ahsa competition: 19 in the professional category, 19 in the semi-professional category, and nine in the amateur category. The round was held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and was organized by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport.

The third and final round of the championship, which will determine the 2026 winners in all three categories, is scheduled to take place in Jeddah on November 26 and 27. It is there that Al-Arabi and Al-Amri will determine the champion in the professional category.

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