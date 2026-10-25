Lech Poznań forward Mikael Ishak sustained an injury at the start of the away match against Legia Warsaw in Poland. In the PKO Ekstraklasa Matchday 12 fixture, he reported a health problem after more than a dozen minutes of play and left the pitch in the 14th minute.

Early substitution

As Interia Sport reports, Lech’s coaching and medical staffs, together with the player himself, decided not to risk his health. The visitors’ staff reacted immediately. Yannick Agnero came on in place of Ishak.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No information about the injury

Ishak is one of the biggest stars of the Poznań club, the outlet writes. The incident occurred before the middle of the first half. At the time of publication, the club had not said what exactly happened to the forward or what injury he sustained. Interia Sport noted that more detailed information is expected to appear later.

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