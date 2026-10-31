Poland’s ŁKS Commercecon of Łódź defeated Chemik of Police 3:0 at home in a fifth-round match of the women’s Tauron League. The match ended with set scores of 25:17, 25:21 and 25:22, and the Łódź team moved into first place in the standings.

Before the match, Chemik were in second place and had the same number of points as leaders Developres — 11 each. ŁKS were third, one point behind, so a victory in the head-to-head meeting guaranteed the winners a place at the top. As Interia Sport reports, this was Chemik’s first game of the season against one of the competition’s favourites.

Home side’s advantage in the opening set

ŁKS started the match with a 4:1 lead after a block by Pola Nowakowska. Chemik managed to level the score, but the home side pulled away again and increased their advantage. After a successful attack by Magdalena Jurczyk, the score became 20:11, and the first set ended with an eight-point win for the Łódź side.

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The second set was more even: Chemik improved their attacking play and stayed close on the scoreboard. However, ŁKS gained a three-point advantage after an attack by Nowakowska, and Elles Dambrink made it 20:16 late in the set. The home side saw out the set to take a 2:0 lead in sets.

Chemik did not come back in the third set

The teams began the third set in an even contest, but ŁKS quickly moved ahead. After an attack by Aleksandra Miłenko and an error by Julia Orzoł, the Łódź team led 9:6. Chemik reduced the deficit, but the home side held onto their advantage and finished the match in three sets.

According to the match statistics, ŁKS made 47 attacking attempts compared with 38 by their opponents. Chemik made 21 team errors, while ŁKS made 13. The players from Police also made 12 service errors, compared with four by the Łódź team.

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