Poland’s Wisła Kraków won the Amputee Football Champions League. In the final, the team defeated reigning Italian champions Sporting Amp Football 6–0 and completed the tournament without conceding a goal.

As Interia Sport reports, the Kraków club won all four matches of the competition by an aggregate score of 23–0. In the group stage, Wisła defeated Pokrova Lviv 6–0 and Betis Seville 2–0, before thrashing FSV Mainz 9–0 in the semi-finals.

Six goals in the final

In the decisive match, Kamil Grygiel opened the scoring after a counterattack started by goalkeeper Ihor Woźniak. Krystian Kapłon soon scored with a long-range strike, while Olaf Tokarski found the net before half-time.

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Less than four minutes after the start of the second half, Kapłon completed his brace following an assist from Grygiel. Matti Dihn and Michał Kaczmarski added two more goals. Sporting Amp Football had an opportunity to score, but Bartosz Lastowski missed the target from close range.

The club’s second title

For Wisła, this was its fifth consecutive Amputee Football Champions League final and its second tournament victory. The Kraków team won its previous title in 2024.

After the club tournament, Polish amputee footballers will prepare for the World Cup, which, according to the publication, will take place in Mexico on November 13–22.

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