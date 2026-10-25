Widzew defender Steve Kapuadi condemned posts by former Poland national team footballer Wojciech Kowalczyk concerning Radomiak player Ibrahim Camara. Interia Sport describes these social media posts as racist and vulgar.

Events in the Pogoń and Radomiak match

Kowalczyk’s posts appeared after the match between Pogoń Szczecin and Radomiak, which ended 4:3. Near the end of the game, the referee disallowed the visitors’ goal after a video review. Camara received a red card for kicking an opponent and later, during a scuffle near the touchline, attacked Darko Churlinov.

According to the outlet, Kowalczyk commented on these incidents on social media, using offensive remarks about Camara’s skin colour. The outlet links Kapuadi’s reaction specifically to these posts.

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Steve Kapuadi’s position

Kapuadi stated that he does not support the Radomiak player’s behaviour in this match and stressed that players must be responsible for their own actions. At the same time, he noted that this cannot be a reason for attacks on an athlete’s identity.

The Widzew footballer called the language used deeply offensive and unacceptable. According to him, it has nothing to do with sporting analysis or criticism of a player’s actions. Kapuadi also stressed the responsibility of people who have access to the media and warned that downplaying such remarks may contribute to the normalisation of racism.

In the defender’s view, Ekstraklasa footballers should be judged by their skills, results and behaviour, rather than by their skin colour.

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