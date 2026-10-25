Sunderland drew 0-0 with Leeds at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League match. Régis Le Bris' team's winless run in the top division reached six matches, while the club remained bottom of the standings.

Best chances of the match

Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey came closest to scoring in the first half, making his first appearance since 20 September. He went one-on-one with goalkeeper James Trafford, but the keeper quickly smothered his shot.

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Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose participation in the match had been in doubt, started the game. In one episode, he fell in the opponents' penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty. VAR reviewed the incident and upheld the decision, concluding that goalkeeper Robin Roefs touched the ball with his hand, although the Leeds forward reached it first.

Standings

Late in the match, former Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff could have won it for Leeds twice: Roefs pushed one of his shots wide, while another was blocked on the goal line. The draw lifted Leeds to seventh place in the table, Sky Sports reports.

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