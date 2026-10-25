Rugby player Joe Marchant has been included in a 36-player squad for England’s training camp ahead of the autumn Nations Championship matches. The team gathered for a three-day camp on Sunday.

Return to the national team

The 30-year-old centre has not played for England since the 2023 World Cup. After the tournament, he joined French club Stade Francais and was based in France, which made him ineligible to play for the national team.

Marchant became available to head coach Steve Borthwick again after returning to England, where he plays for Sale Sharks. As BBC Sport reports, the rugby player has made 26 appearances for England. In 2021, he helped Harlequins become national champions.

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Matches in November

In September, Marchant said that he wanted to play for England again and did not want the 2023 World Cup to be his final appearance for the national team.

England will play Australia on 8 November, Japan on 14 November and New Zealand on 21 November. Former England captain Courtney Lawes, who also plays for Sale Sharks after leaving French club Brive, was not called up to the training squad.

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