Harlequins defeated Saracens 33-15 in a Premiership match in London. It was the 200th appearance for Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith. According to The Guardian, the 27-year-old rugby player launched an attack down the left wing in the third minute and scored the hosts' first try.

Smith directed the team's attack through breaks, passes and tactical kicks. Before this match, Harlequins had lost all three of their opening league games, while the victory over Saracens allowed the club to move off the bottom of the table.

Lead before half-time

Harlequins quickly extended their lead. Prop Fin Baxter, who returned after a 10-month injury lay-off, passed to Seb Driscoll before his try. Saracens replied with a try by Rotimi Segun, but the hosts later earned a penalty try after a maul. Ben Earl received a yellow card for collapsing the maul.

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Before half-time, Fergus Burke was also shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Rodrigo Isgro. Cadan Murley scored Harlequins' fourth try, and the first half ended 26-5. By that point, Saracens had missed 22 tackles and committed 10 infringements.

The hosts' fifth try

In the 55th minute, Will Porter took advantage of an error by Segun, who dropped the ball. The Harlequins scrum-half kicked ahead, caught up with the ball and scored his team's fifth try.

Saracens fielded England captain Maro Itoje, George Martin and Ben Earl, but the team was unable to significantly influence the course of the match. The Guardian article also notes that Noah Caluori, Owen Farrell and Charlie Bracken were not included in the visitors' squad for the match, and Saracens' rotation policy may raise questions.

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