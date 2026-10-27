In London, United Kingdom, Polish footballer Ewa Pajor finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting, losing to Alexia Putellas. As Interia Sport reports, her salary at Barcelona is around €500,000 per season.

Contract with Barcelona

Pajor has played for the Catalan club since 2024, when she joined from Germany’s Wolfsburg. According to the outlet, during the transfer Barcelona guaranteed the forward a salary of €500,000 per season. Her contract with the club is valid until the end of June 2027.

Interia Sport also notes that, according to unofficial information, only Aitana Bonmatí earns more than Pajor at Barcelona — around €1 million per year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earnings of other footballers

According to the outlet’s estimate, Alexia Putellas has been receiving €1.7 million per year since her summer move from Barcelona to England’s London City Lionesses. American player Trinity Rodman, according to Interia Sport, is set to earn more than $2 million per season under her new contract with the Washington Spirit.

Last season, Pajor won the Women’s Champions League with Barcelona. In the final, she scored two goals and provided an assist, and she also became the tournament’s top scorer with 11 goals.

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