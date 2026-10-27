Sri Lanka’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in Lahore to reach the final of the one-day international tri-series. The Sri Lankans scored 114 runs for the loss of two wickets in 18.1 overs while chasing a target of 111 runs, Dawn reports.

Madushanka takes five wickets

The match took place on Tuesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and chose to field. Pakistan finished their innings with 110 runs in 25.3 overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka took five wickets for 34 runs, the best figures of his career. Pakistan’s top scorer was Babar Azam, who made 29 runs off 33 balls. Hasan Nawaz added 17 runs, while captain Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 15, including two sixes.

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Pakistan lost four wickets with 61 runs on the board and later slipped to 91 for eight. Sahan Arachchige took two wickets, while Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Dunith Wellalage took one each.

Sri Lanka’s confident chase

In reply, Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 62 runs from 60 balls. He hit eight fours and two sixes. Avishka Fernando scored 16 runs, Kusal Mendis made eight, and Pawan Rathnayake finished the match unbeaten on 23.

Shaheen Afridi and Arafat Minhas took one wicket each for Pakistan, but the low team total gave the bowlers insufficient margin. Pakistan had already secured a place in the final thanks to victories in their first three matches. It will play Sri Lanka in the decisive match on Saturday, while Sri Lanka’s match against England on Thursday will not affect the composition of the finalists.

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