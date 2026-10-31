Oleksandr Usyk’s adviser, Serhii Lapin, said that the Ukrainian boxer is considering a return to cruiserweight in 2027. The plan includes a fight for a vacant cruiserweight title, followed by a bout to unify the belts against American David Benavidez, BBC Sport reports.

Plans for 2027

According to Lapin, Usyk aims to end his career as the undisputed champion in the division where he had previously already collected all the major titles. The adviser called 2027 the “final chapter” of the boxer’s career.

Lapin said Usyk intends to return to cruiserweight in 2027 and become the undisputed champion again. Initially, the team is considering a title fight for a vacant belt, after which it wants to arrange a fight with Benavidez to unify all the titles.

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Title situation in the division

Usyk fought 16 times at cruiserweight and became the undisputed champion, after which he moved up to heavyweight in 2019. There, he became the undisputed champion twice and extended his unbeaten streak to 25 bouts.

Benavidez, 29, has won all 32 professional fights. He holds the WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles and is set to face Poland’s Michał Cieślak for the WBC belt on December 5. The IBF title is vacant after Jai Opetaia was stripped of the belt in March.

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