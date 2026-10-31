Orlando Pirates claim seventh straight league win — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, football club Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the 186th Soweto derby and extended their run to seven consecutive wins in the league. French football figure and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry attended the match, TimesLIVE reports.

Course of the derby

Kaizer Chiefs started the game more actively and created several chances. In particular, Wandile Duba had an opportunity to shoot after a pass from Mduduzi Shabalala, but Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine saved the ball. Duba and Pule Mmodi also failed to convert their chances.

Orlando Pirates scored first. After a shot by Yanela Mbuthuma, the ball rebounded off Chiefs defender Thabo Moloisane and went into the net. Kaizer Chiefs soon equalised: Chaine failed to hold onto the ball, and Mmodi took advantage of the goalkeeper's error to score from close range.

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At the start of the second half, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou brought on Gampahani Lungu in place of Nkosikhona Ndaba, after which Deon Hotto moved to his usual position at left-back. The team's decisive attack began with an interception in midfield, and Tapelo Mokobodi passed the ball to Tshepang Moremi.

Pirates' run and Chiefs' position

Before the match, Kaizer Chiefs had been unable to beat Orlando Pirates in their previous six league meetings: Pirates had recorded five wins, while one other match ended in a draw. The new victory strengthened Ouaddou's team's position in the fight to defend the championship title and, according to TimesLIVE, increased the pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs, under Fernando da Cruz, trail AmaZulu and Milford in the standings, according to the outlet. The team aims to finish at least third in order to return to the Confederation Cup.

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