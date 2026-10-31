Polish midfielder Jakub Moder was not included in Feyenoord’s squad for Saturday’s match against Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands. This came a week after his first official appearance on the pitch in 196 days — in the match against PSV, which ended 1-1.

Problems after training

Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst told ESPN before the game that Moder was unable to play after an unsuccessful day in Friday’s training session. According to the coach, the footballer was not fully ready for the match the following day.

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As Interia Sport reports, the club is still determining exactly what is troubling the 27-year-old player. Van Bronckhorst noted that Moder was left out of the squad because of this.

Return after a lengthy break

Moder spent only a few minutes on the pitch in the match against PSV. This appearance was his first official outing after a 196-day break related to an injury. The coach stressed that the midfielder had worked hard on his recovery in recent months, and that the new difficulties could be a significant blow to him, including psychologically.

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