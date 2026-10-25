Miko Marczyk became European rally vice-champion — RMF24

In Portugal, the Polish crew of Miko Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk in a Skoda Fabia RS finished the European Rally Championship season in second place overall. They secured the vice-championship after the season’s final round, the Rally of Northern Portugal.

Battle for second place

Before the final rally, Marczyk was competing with Italian driver Andrea Mabellini for second position in the championship. On Saturday, the Polish driver’s rival was involved in a serious crash and was forced to retire. Marczyk, who was running eighth at the time, needed to finish safely to guarantee himself second place in the final standings.

The Rally of Northern Portugal was won by Latvian driver Mārtiņš Sesks. Marczyk finished 34.5 seconds behind the winner. As RMF24 reports, Finland’s Teemu Suninen became European champion, having secured the title ahead of schedule.

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ERC season results

The season consisted of seven rallies. Suninen scored 137 points, Marczyk finished with 103 points, and Mabellini took third place with 98 points. This is another significant achievement in Marczyk’s career: last year, he won the European champion title.

Marczyk noted that this year’s championship title was won by Suninen, a factory driver with WRC experience. According to the Polish driver, his crew demonstrated a high level throughout the season and gradually improved its results after a difficult start in Spain.

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