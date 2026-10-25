In Rotterdam, British gymnast Jake Jarman won a silver medal in the vault final. This made him the first British male gymnast to win two individual medals at a single World Championships, BBC Sport reports.

Silver in the vault

In the final, Jarman scored 14.650 points and finished second. Armenia's Artur Davtyan won the gold medal with a score of 14.850.

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On Saturday, 24-year-old Jarman also won silver in the floor exercise. He now has five World Championships medals in total. The athlete said that at these competitions he competed in the all-around and individual events, alongside team duties.

Women's floor exercise final

British gymnast Abigail Martin finished fourth in the floor exercise final. She and France's Mayana Prat both scored 13.466, but Prat edged her rival on execution score — 7.866 compared with 7.666 for 18-year-old Martin. Seventeen-year-old American Claire Pease won the event.

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