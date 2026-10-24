Organizers of the Mexico City Grand Prix said they want to hold the Formula 1 round every year and do not support an option under which the race would alternate with another circuit. The current contract to host the race in Mexico’s capital is valid until 2028, The Rio Times reports.

Organizers’ position

Mexico City Grand Prix CEO Federico González Compeán told Mexican media on October 21 that holding the round once every two years would complicate logistics. According to him, the team responsible for organizing the competition works throughout the year.

The organizers expect talks with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in late 2026 or early 2027. González Compeán expressed confidence that the agreement would be extended, but a new contract has not yet been signed.

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Alternating rounds in the calendar

Formula 1 already uses a system of alternating races in Europe. Barcelona and Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps are to share one place on the calendar from 2028 to 2032: Barcelona will host rounds in even-numbered years, while Spa will host them in odd-numbered years.

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix is scheduled for October 30–November 1 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race is set to become the 19th round of the season. According to an estimate by the Canaco-CDMX chamber of commerce, the event could generate 22.228 billion Mexican pesos in economic activity, or about $1.2 billion. This is the chamber’s forecast, not a final financial result.

The Mexico City circuit is 4.304 km long and is located at an altitude of more than 2 km above sea level. The first Formula 1 Grand Prix was held there in 1963, and the track returned to the championship calendar in 2015.

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