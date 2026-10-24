Stormers beat Scarlets 52:40 in Cape Town — TimesLIVE

Rugby club Stormers defeated Scarlets 52:40 in a United Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, South Africa. After the first half, the hosts led 33:14, but with 15 minutes remaining the score was level at 40:40, TimesLIVE reports.

14 tries between the two teams

Stormers scored eight tries and Scarlets scored six. The hosts secured a try bonus point as early as the 33rd minute. Stormers fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted six of eight tries and provided an assist to scrum-half Herschel Jantjies in the first half.

South Africa U20 fly-half Yaqeen Ahmed scored a try in the 75th minute, after which Feinberg-Mngomezulu's sixth conversion made the score 47:40. In the 79th minute, Ahmed scored his second try and definitively secured the hosts' victory.

Scarlets comeback and defensive play

Scarlets erased the deficit in the second half. Their outside centre Joe Roberts completed a hat-trick by the 65th minute. Feinberg-Mngomezulu also made a tackle that prevented Scarlets winger Mac Page from scoring his team's third consecutive try early in the second half.

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Scarlets made 21 line breaks compared with 15 by Stormers. The successful tackle rate for both teams was below 70%. Stormers' figure was 68%, with the team missing 29 tackles.

Stormers conceded no penalty offences in the first half and had only one such offence in 83 minutes of play. Scrums were uncontested for the final 23 minutes of the match.

Awards and next match

Stormers captain Paul de Villiers was named the team's best forward, while Jantjies, who started for the first time, was named player of the match. Next week, Stormers will play Ulster in Cape Town.

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