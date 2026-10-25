Marcin Bułka injured before Neom SC match — Interia Sport

Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bułka was injured ahead of Saudi club Neom SC's match against Abha Club in the 11th round of the national championship. Due to the injury, the 27-year-old footballer was not included in the team's squad for the game.

Recovery from injury

After the match, Neom SC head coach Christophe Galtier said that Bułka sustained an injury during a pre-match training session. According to Interia Sport, the goalkeeper underwent the necessary examinations, after which it was decided to give him 10 days for rest and rehabilitation.

The source notes that the Pole may miss three or four of Neom SC's upcoming matches. These include two Saudi Arabian championship fixtures and two Asian Champions League matches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland national team matches

If his recovery goes according to plan, Bułka may be ready for Poland's November Nations League matches: against Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17.

Recently, the goalkeeper has established himself in Neom SC's starting lineup. During the previous training camp of the Polish national team under Jan Urban, he played all four matches, and in September he was named goalkeeper of the month.

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