Naomi Osaka defeated Jasmine Paolini in Tokyo — Interia Sport

Naomi Osaka defeated Jasmine Paolini 6:3, 7:6(4) in a WTA 500 tournament match in Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese tennis player, coached by Polish specialist Tomasz Wiktorowski, recovered from a dangerous situation on her own serve in the second set and took the match to a tiebreak. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Osaka’s advantage in the first set

Osaka started the match actively, broke serve and took a 3:0 lead. Paolini managed to level the score, but the Japanese player then won three consecutive games — 6:3.

In the second set, the tennis players held their serves for a long time. At 2:2, Osaka converted a break point after her opponent’s forehand error, but Paolini soon responded with a break back.

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Break points and tiebreak

At 3:3, Paolini requested a medical timeout due to pain in a toe on her left foot. After receiving treatment, she returned to the court and, late in the set, had a 40:0 advantage on Osaka’s serve at 6:5. However, the Italian failed to convert the break points, and Osaka levelled the score in the set.

Osaka won the tiebreak 7:4 to advance to the next round, where she will play Mia Pohankova. Paolini has Polish roots: her mother is from Poland, and her grandmother, according to the publication, still lives in the country.

This was the second head-to-head meeting between Osaka and Paolini. In the fourth round of the Miami tournament in 2025, the Italian won 3:6, 6:4, 6:3.

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