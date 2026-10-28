The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed all 24 first-round Copa del Rey matches that were due to take place in Spain on Wednesday. The decision was made following a collision between two high-speed trains in the province of Toledo, The Independent reports.

Match postponements

The federation said it had postponed the matches scheduled for the daytime and evening as a sign of respect and solidarity with the victims of the crash. The RFEF promised to announce the new tournament schedule and the final kick-off times for the postponed matches in the coming days.

Top-flight clubs, including Valencia, Celta and Real Betis, were due to begin their Copa del Rey campaigns on Wednesday. Real Madrid and Barcelona enter the competition in December, starting from the round of 32, due to their participation in the Spanish Super Cup.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crash in the province of Toledo

The collision occurred shortly after 09:00 between the towns of Mora and Orgaz. It involved Renfe and Iryo high-speed trains travelling from Madrid to Seville. There were a total of 544 people on board the two trains.

According to a representative of the authorities in the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha, two carriages derailed in the crash. At least 46 people were feared dead at the time of publication, while local authorities warned that the death toll could rise. Real Madrid and Atletico expressed their condolences to the families of those killed, the injured and everyone affected by the tragedy.

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