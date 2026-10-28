In the United States, Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski has not scored in seven consecutive MLS matches. After the game against Atlanta United, his scoreless streak in the league reached seven matches. According to Interia Sport, the Pole last had a similar streak almost 16 years ago, when he played for Borussia Dortmund.

Assessments ahead of the playoffs

The recent performances of the 38-year-old forward have drawn the attention of American journalists and Chicago Fire fans. Journalist Tim Hotze, who covers the team, believes that Lewandowski's productivity is affected by both his form and the level of play of his teammates.

In Hotze's assessment, Lewandowski previously helped strong teams become even better, but he was not required to turn a good team into a leading one. The outlet notes that at Barcelona, Bayern and Borussia, he had the support of top-level teammates, which is difficult to expect in MLS.

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Chicago Fire's position

With three rounds remaining in the regular season, Chicago Fire have already secured a place in the playoffs. The team is fighting for a higher seed and home-field advantage in the early stages of the tournament.

Interia Sport does not consider the club among the title favorites: Inter Miami and Nashville are rated higher in the conference. In his debut season at every new club, Lewandowski won at least one trophy: with Lech, he won the Polish Cup; with Borussia and Bayern, the German championship; and with Barcelona, the Spanish championship and Super Cup. Chicago Fire's next opponent will be Orlando City.

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