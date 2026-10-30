Suspilne Declined to Broadcast the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

"Suspilne Sport" will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. However, the competitions will be available to watch on the "Suspilne Sport" platforms and on local "Suspilne" TV channels.

Thus, broadcasts of the Youth Olympic Games’ sporting events will be available to viewers, but the opening ceremony will not be included in the broadcast schedule.

Suspilne made this decision because athletes from Russia and Belarus were allowed to participate in the opening ceremony under their own flags.

At the same time, the competitions of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be broadcast on the “Suspilne Sport” platform and local “Suspilne” television channels.

“Suspilne’s priority is to cover the performances of Ukrainian athletes, who continue to train and prepare for competitions under extremely difficult conditions during a full-scale invasion. Therefore, coverage of competitions featuring Ukrainian athletes will be available on all “Suspilne” platforms—both live and on-demand—as well as at any convenient time on the “Suspilne Sport” website.

At the same time, we condemn the IOC’s decision to allow aggressor countries to compete under their national symbols. As with the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, we have decided not to broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, as well as competitions involving Russian and/or Belarusian athletes,” said Oleksiy Mandziy, head of the sports division at “Suspilne.”

The 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2026 will take place in Senegal from October 31 to November 13, 2026. This is the first Olympic event in history to be held on the African continent.

This was reported with reference to “Suspilne.”

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