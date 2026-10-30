In Wollongong, England’s wheelchair rugby league team began the defence of its World Cup title with a crushing 98-18 victory over Wales. The two-time tournament winners scored 18 tries to their opponents’ three, BBC Sport reports.

52 points for Hawkins

Rob Hawkins scored 11 tries and made four conversions, collecting 52 points in total. Nathan Collins scored four tries and converted nine of 11 attempts. Joe Coyd, Jack Brown and Mason Billington each added one try for England.

At the same time, Hawkins said that the team did not show its usual level. According to him, England made unnecessary mistakes and allowed their opponents to score points. He called the match a “stepping stone” towards better performances and noted that the team is preparing to peak at the right moment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wales held on early

During the first 20 minutes, Wales did not allow the reigning champions to pull far away: tries by Stuart Williams and Sid Ramsey cut the deficit to 18-12. However, before half-time England scored 28 unanswered points to lead 46-12. In the second half, England added another 10 tries, while Ramsey scored his second try of the match in the 71st minute.

In another Group A game, Ireland beat the United States 110-10 and set their own scoring record in international matches. Ireland scored 20 tries, with seven from Joseph Calcott and six from Cian Gorgan. On 3 November, England will play the United States, while Wales will face Ireland.

Read us on