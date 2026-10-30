Poland has determined the pairings for the round of 16 of the national football cup. Only four Ekstraklasa clubs will compete at this stage: Jagiellonia Białystok, Raków Częstochowa, Górnik Zabrze and Wisła Płock. All of them will face opponents from lower divisions, RMF24 reports.

Matches involving Ekstraklasa clubs

One of the most interesting matches of the round will be the meeting between Warsaw-based Polonia, which plays in the First League, and Raków Częstochowa. Polonia defeated Korona Kielce 2:1 in the previous round, while Raków advanced past Motor Lublin in a penalty shootout.

The current trophy holder, Górnik Zabrze, will play away against Avia Świdnik, a representative of the Second League. Jagiellonia will travel to Nieciecza for a match against First League side Bruk-Bet Termalica, while Wisła Płock will play away against Górnik Łęczna.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All round-of-16 pairings

Polonia Środa Wielkopolska — Sokół Kleczew;

Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza — Jagiellonia Białystok;

Siarka Tarnobrzeg — Stal Rzeszów;

Polonia Warsaw — Raków Częstochowa;

Avia Świdnik — Górnik Zabrze;

GKS Tychy — Chrobry Głogów;

Górnik Łęczna — Wisła Płock;

Odra Opole — Ruch Chorzów.

The round-of-16 matches are scheduled for December 1–3. The quarterfinals are due to take place on March 2–4, 2027, the semifinals on April 6–7, and the final on May 2 at the PGE Narodowy stadium. The winner of the Polish Cup will play in the fourth and final qualifying round of the Europa League.

Read us on