In Poland, the supervisory board of football club Cracovia dismissed Murat Çolak from the position of president of the management board of KS Cracovia S.A. on October 30. The decision was made at a meeting of the supervisory board.

As Interia Sport reports, the Turkish official had held the position for approximately three and a half months. Before the formal part of the meeting, supervisory board members heard statements from Robert Platek and Elżbieta Filipiak's representative.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interim management

To temporarily perform the duties of a management board member, the board delegated its chairman, Dominik Roguż. Deputy chairman of the supervisory board Filip Platek will also continue to temporarily perform the duties of a management board member of KS Cracovia S.A.

The club's position

In a statement, the club said that the decision is intended to ensure continuity in the company's management, the proper functioning of organizational structures, and ongoing oversight of the club's operational and strategic affairs. No other details about the personnel decision were provided in the published announcement.

Read us on