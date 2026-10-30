In Poland, national team goalkeeper Marcin Bulka may miss the team’s November camp due to a possible knee injury. As Interia Sport reports, the Neom SC player had previously been expected to be absent for 10 days, but new information points to a potentially more serious injury.

Possible absence of up to two months

According to Przegląd Sportowy Onet, Bulka may have suffered a tear of a lateral knee ligament. Journalists note that recovery from such an injury may take up to two months. Under this scenario, the goalkeeper may not make Poland’s November camp.

There is currently no official confirmation of the player’s health condition from his club. Interia Sport also notes that the goalkeeper position had already been problematic for the Polish national team, and Bulka’s potential absence will complicate squad selection.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland’s November matches

After four rounds of the Nations League group stage in Division B, Poland are in third place in their group. The team drew with Bosnia and Herzegovina, lost to Sweden 1-3, defeated Romania 6-0 and lost 0-1 to Bosnia in the return match.

Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza said that head coach Jan Urban’s work would be assessed after the November matches against Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17.

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