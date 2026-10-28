Ukrainian Anastasia Alpeeva became the world wrestling champion

Ukrainian athlete Anastasia Alpeeva became the 2026 world champion in freestyle wrestling. The competition is taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. In the final match, the Ukrainian defeated India’s Kajal with a score of 8–6 and won the gold medal at the world championship.

On her way to the final, Alpeeva confidently defeated opponents from Belarus (8–1), the United States (6–4), and Turkey (11–0).

Solomiya Vynnyk (65 kg) and Oksana Livach (50 kg) fell just short of the podium. Oleksandra Khomenets (57 kg) was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Ukrainian wrestlers Maria Yefremova (53 kg), Natalia Klevchutska (55 kg), Maria Vynnyk (59 kg), Ilona Prokopevnyuk (62 kg), Manola Skobelska (68 kg), and Nadiya Sokolovska (72 kg),

The World Championships will run through November 1.

Ukraine won its first medal at the 2026 European Fencing Championships.

Earlier, Ukrainian biathletes brought home “gold” and “bronze” for the team at the 2026 Paralympics.

The Ukrainian national team finished the first day of competition at the 2026 Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in first place in the medal count. Our athletes won six medals: three gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Shakhtar and Dynamo announced their starting lineups for the Ukrainian Cup match

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