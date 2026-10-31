In Nice, France, Stade Rennais lost to Nice 2:5 in a Ligue 1 match. Poland international Sebastian Szymański equalized with a header in the 15th minute. Interia Sport reports on the course of the game.

Three penalties and a Wahi hat-trick

The hosts opened the scoring in the 12th minute: Elye Wahi converted a penalty awarded after Rennes goalkeeper Nicolas Lemaitre fouled the striker himself. Szymański soon responded with an accurate header after a pass from Mahamadou Nagida. It was the Pole's fourth goal of the current French league season.

In the 33rd minute, Nice took the lead again: Wahi scored from the penalty spot after Valentin Rongier fouled Jonathan Clauss. In first-half stoppage time, Clauss scored after a pass from Wahi, so Rennes went into the break trailing 1:3.

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Szymański's goal did not save Rennes

In the 52nd minute, Mohamed Amoura extended Nice's lead to 4:1. Six minutes later, the referee awarded the third penalty of the match — this time for the visitors — and Boulaye Dia reduced the deficit. Wahi set the final score in the 73rd minute, completing his hat-trick after a pass from Gaëtan Hein.

Przemysław Frankowski, another Polish Rennes player, did not return to the pitch after the break — he was replaced by Bryan Reynolds. A week earlier, Szymański scored twice in Rennes' 3:0 win over Strasbourg, while Frankowski provided an assist.

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