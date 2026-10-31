British para-cyclist Kadeena Cox set a world record in the C4 1km race and won the gold medal at the Track Para-cycling World Championships in the Netherlands. The 35-year-old completed the distance in 1 minute 9.545 seconds and claimed her seventh world title.

Cox's seventh title

After the race, Cox waited for Australian Tara Neyland's performance, as she could have surpassed her result, but this did not happen. After the victory, the team wrapped the British athlete in a Great Britain flag. This is her first world title since 2024.

Cox is also a five-time Paralympic champion. BBC Sport reports on her victory and other results by the Great Britain team.

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Other Great Britain medals

In the men's B-class tandem 1km race, James Ball defended his title alongside new partner Aaron Pope. The duo finished in 59.563 seconds: it was Ball's eighth world title and Pope's first.

Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl won silver in the women's pursuit race, losing to New Zealanders Emma Foy and Jessie Hodges. In qualifying, the British riders set a world record of 4 minutes 30.262 seconds, but it was later surpassed by the New Zealand athletes with a time of 4 minutes 29.672 seconds. Bronze medals were also won by Archie Atkinson in the men's C4 class and Fin Graham in the C3 1km race.

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