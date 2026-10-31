French side PSG thrashed Le Havre 5-1 away in a Ligue 1 match in France. Achraf Hakimi scored three goals, while Luis Enrique's team leads the standings with 20 points after nine matches, Dawn reports.

PSG came back after conceding a goal

Le Havre, which had two points and was in last place before the match, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Forward Josh Maja scored for the home side.

PSG equalised in the 26th minute, with Belgian winger Mika Godts scoring after an assist from Hakimi. Two minutes later, the Moroccan player put the Paris club ahead himself with a low shot into the near corner.

Hakimi scored his second goal from a free kick to make it 3-1. Shortly after the hour mark, Senny Mayulu scored following a swift PSG counterattack: he rounded the home goalkeeper and struck into an empty net from distance.

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In the 69th minute, Hakimi completed his hat-trick with a shot through a crowd of players. Luis Enrique substituted him shortly afterwards.

Enrique explained Hakimi's role

The PSG coach noted that Hakimi has freedom in attack when the team has possession. “He is an attacker when we have the ball. He can do that when we have possession, but he has to defend when we do not have it,” Enrique said.

Désiré Doué, Vitinha and João Neves remained on PSG's bench. Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed the match due to injuries.

In parallel matches, Nice beat Rennes 5-2, while Lille defeated Lens 1-0 thanks to an 86th-minute goal by Olivier Giroud. Lille is second with 18 points, while Rennes has 16.

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