In South Africa, at Newlands Stadium, cricketer Marco Jansen took his 99th and 100th wickets in Test matches. He dismissed Australians Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green three balls apart, giving the South African team the necessary boost in the match.

Two wickets before the break

According to TimesLIVE, Jansen took two wickets 10 minutes before the tea break on Wednesday. At that point, Australia were 191/4 and still trailed South Africa by 138 runs.

Renshaw and Green had previously built a 126-run partnership for the third wicket and performed well in the afternoon session. After lunch, Green faced Kagiso Rabada, including hitting two consecutive sixes. Renshaw actively accumulated runs through singles and doubles and capitalised on his opponents' errors in the length of their deliveries.

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Reviews of umpiring decisions

During the session, Renshaw avoided dismissal after a review of an appeal for the ball hitting his leg before the wicket: replays showed that the ball could only have clipped the top of the wicket. Shortly before that, Green was initially given out caught at slip off a delivery by Gerald Coetzee, but television umpire Chris Gaffaney ruled that the ball had touched the ground before reaching Simon Harmer's hands.

Renshaw, who scored 74 runs, attempted to loft a short delivery from Jansen over the slips, but the ball went to Ryan Rickelton after a faint edge. Umpire Richard Illingworth and the player himself did not notice the contact, but Snickometer showed contact with the ball. In the next over, Harmer caught Green for 65 at slip, securing Jansen's milestone wicket.

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