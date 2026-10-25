The Denver Nuggets erased a 23-point deficit and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 141-135 in overtime. Nikola Jokic scored 35 points, including eight in overtime, and added 15 rebounds and 10 assists, The Guardian reports.

Jokic's triple-double

The game was Jokic's 199th regular-season triple-double. He ranks second in this category behind Russell Westbrook, who finished his career with 209 triple-doubles.

Jamal Murray led Denver in scoring with 42 points. Rookie Trevon Brazile scored 17 points in his home debut, seven of them in overtime. His corner three-pointer with 1 minute 25 seconds remaining in overtime gave the Nuggets a 133-129 lead.

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Reaction to booing

Denver trailed 57-73 at halftime, and some home fans booed the team. After the game, Jokic said that fans who booed the Nuggets should not come anymore. He stressed that the team does not give up and has come back from worse situations.

New Orleans made 65.9% of its shots in the first half and led by 23 points. The Pelicans' advantage was 19 points before the fourth quarter, but Denver tied the game through three-pointers by Murray and Jokic, as well as an Aaron Gordon spin dunk. With 17 seconds left in regulation, Murray made two of three free throws to send the game into overtime.

For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III scored 26 points, Dejounte Murray had 22, and Derik Queen and Zion Williamson scored 17 each. The Pelicans lost their first three games under new head coach Jamahl Mosley.

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