Inter defeated Fiorentina 2:1 in a Serie A match. Cristian Chivu’s team was trailing 0:1 until the 91st minute, but Marcus Thuram equalized. Piotr Zieliński converted a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to give the hosts a 2:1 victory.

Goals late in the match

The penalty was awarded with the score at 1:1. The Polish footballer accurately converted the kick from the penalty spot. This goal proved decisive in the match, as the teams had been level before it.

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First place in the standings

Following the match, Inter moved into first place in the Serie A standings. Before the end of regular time, the Milan team avoided defeat thanks to Thuram’s goal. After that, Zieliński scored Inter’s second goal from the penalty spot.

Zieliński represents Poland, and he took the winning kick in stoppage time. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match and Inter’s change of position in the standings.

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