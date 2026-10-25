Polish tennis player Iga Świątek has confirmed her participation in the Naver Hyundai Card The Six exhibition tournament, which will take place on December 25–27, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea. The athlete announced this on her social media accounts.

Performance at the end of the year

Świątek said she was pleased with the opportunity to play in Seoul during the Christmas holidays and finish the sporting year this way. She also announced that ticket sales for the tournament will begin on October 27 at noon Korean time.

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As Interia Sport reports, Świątek's participation in the December exhibition competition had been known earlier, and on October 25 the tennis player once again confirmed her arrival in Seoul in a video prepared together with the organizers.

Tournament participants

In addition to Świątek, Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini are expected to compete at Naver Hyundai Card The Six. Earlier, the Polish player announced the end of her 2026 season after withdrawing from the tournament in Ningbo. Before that, she played a match against Maja Chwalińska, which ended with a score of 5:7, 1:6.

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