Football club Orlando Pirates unveiled its third kit for the 2026/27 season on 24 October at South African Fashion Week at The Forum in the Hyde Park area of Johannesburg. The club became the first Premier Soccer League team to stage a runway show at South African Fashion Week, TimesLIVE reports.

Football and fashion on the runway

The show, titled From Field To Fashion, combined football culture with fashion. Four South African designer brands took part in the project: Nao Serati, Good Good Good, Yona and David Tlale. The new Adidas jersey was paired with designer clothing.

Orlando Pirates football icons took part in the show: Christian Derbisher, Happy Jele, Andre de Jong, Innocent Maela, Fortune Makaringe, Zoë Mnyepau, Brighton Mhlongo, Linda Mntambo, Sebastian Pedersen and Neo Rapoo.

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Third kit design

The limited-edition Orlando Pirates third kit for the 2026/27 season is made in burgundy and orange, with purple and red accents. Its design was inspired by the landscapes of Soweto, the club's resilience and character, as well as the generations that have shaped its identity since 1937.

SA Fashion Week founder Lucilla Booyzen said that bringing art and sport together on the runway provides an opportunity to tell South African stories and present designers' work to a new audience. The show also combined influences of pantsula culture and streetwear, contrasting prints and modular elements.

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