In Nagoya, Japan, Wolf Dogs Nagoya defeated Bartosz Kurek's Tokyo Great Bears twice in SV League matches. In Sunday's game on October 25, Norbert Huber's team won 3:0 — 25:21, 25:19, 25:16.

Huber's 14 points

Huber was the highest-scoring Polish volleyball player in the second match. The middle blocker scored 14 points: five in attack and nine on the block. According to Interia Sport, Jakub Balcerzak reported on X that Huber became the first player in the history of Japan's top league to score nine points with blocks in a three-set match.

Kurek scored 11 points on Sunday, but his team was unable to win a single set.

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Two wins for Wolf Dogs Nagoya

The teams' first match took place on Saturday and also ended with a three-set victory for Wolf Dogs Nagoya — 25:18, 25:21, 25:19. Kurek scored nine points. Huber came on as a substitute then and did not record any scoring actions.

After these meetings, Wolf Dogs Nagoya is in third place in the SV League, while the Tokyo team is fourth.

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