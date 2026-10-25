Australian club Essendon has decided not to extend the contract of women’s team head coach Natalie Wood after an AFLW season in which the Bombers recorded just one win. As ABC News reports, Wood will remain in the role until the end of the championship and will oversee the team’s final match against Collingwood next Sunday.

The coach herself was informed of the club’s decision this week. Players, coaching staff and employees were notified after Essendon’s Sunday loss to Hawthorn by 3.7 (25) — 3.2 (20).

The club’s decision

Essendon chief executive Tim Roberts called the decision difficult and thanked Wood for her contribution to the club’s history. According to him, the coach established the team’s standards and culture after Essendon entered the AFLW in 2022.

Roberts noted that the current season had been difficult and that the club had not achieved the desired results on the field. He also highlighted Wood’s willingness to finish the season in the role and her attitude toward the players.

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The club said it would begin the search for a new head coach and assess all components of the program so that it develops alongside the league and can improve results.

Natalie Wood’s work

Natalie Wood joined Essendon in March 2022 ahead of the team’s debut AFLW season. During her time at the club, she became the first woman to coach 50 AFLW matches and also led Essendon to the finals in 2023 and 2024.

Wood said she was proud of her work building the women’s team program and supporting players in their development. She called it a privilege to serve as Essendon’s first AFLW head coach.

Standings situation

The win over Essendon allowed Hawthorn to move up to eighth place in the standings with one round remaining in the regular season. At the same time, the team has not yet secured a place in the finals.

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